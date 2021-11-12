 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Khabib Nurmagomedov issues fiery response to Tony Ferguson’s ‘little b*tch’ comments

By Mike Heck
/ new
Khabib Nurmagomedov, Tony Ferguson Esther Lin, MMA Fighting

Khabib Nurmagomedov may no longer be competing inside the octagon, but that doesn’t mean his storied rivalry with Tony Ferguson has slowed down.

On Thursday, Nurmagomedov caught the eye of the MMA community when he ripped Justin Gaethje for having title aspirations following Gaethje’s win over Michael Chandler in an epic battle at UFC 268. Ferguson saw an opportunity and took it on Twitter shortly thereafter.

On Friday, the former undisputed lightweight champion gave his own fiery response back to Ferguson, taking shots at Ferguson’s recent struggles and current three-fight skid.

“For the last three years Tony Ferguson you never won a single round in the UFC, some of the rounds you lost 10-8,” Nurmagomedov replied. Since 2015, you only [beat] one fighter from top-15.

“Tony, it’s clear picture here, in I’m not gonna go low and insult you. It’s just facts.”

Of course, in classic “El Cucuy” fashion, he wasn’t going to let his rival get the last word.

Nurmagomedov and Ferguson were scheduled to square off on five different occasions, all of which were scratched for a multitude of reasons. The most recent booking was set for the lightweight title at UFC 249 before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement and location change of the event. Ferguson went on to fight Gaethje for the interim title and was stopped in the fifth round.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...