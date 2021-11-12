Khabib Nurmagomedov issues fiery response to Tony Ferguson’s ‘little b*tch’ comments

Khabib Nurmagomedov may no longer be competing inside the octagon, but that doesn’t mean his storied rivalry with Tony Ferguson has slowed down.

On Thursday, Nurmagomedov caught the eye of the MMA community when he ripped Justin Gaethje for having title aspirations following Gaethje’s win over Michael Chandler in an epic battle at UFC 268. Ferguson saw an opportunity and took it on Twitter shortly thereafter.

Listen You Fat Phuck @TeamKhabib Last Time I Saw You, Ya Ran Off To A Different Country Like A Little Bitch To Avoid Our Title Fight. The Time Before That Ya Faked A Stomach Ache To Get Out Of Our Title Fight. Shut Cha’Trap. Leave The Man Shit To The Ones On The Front Line pic.twitter.com/JsPp3CogRb — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) November 12, 2021

On Friday, the former undisputed lightweight champion gave his own fiery response back to Ferguson, taking shots at Ferguson’s recent struggles and current three-fight skid.

For the last three years Tony Ferguson you never won a single round in the @ufc some of the rounds you lost 10:8. Since 2015 you won only one fighter from top 15.

Tony, it’s a clear picture here, I’m not gonna go low and personal, not gonna insult you. It’s just a facts. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) November 12, 2021

“For the last three years Tony Ferguson you never won a single round in the UFC, some of the rounds you lost 10-8,” Nurmagomedov replied. Since 2015, you only [beat] one fighter from top-15.

Of course, in classic “El Cucuy” fashion, he wasn’t going to let his rival get the last word.

Fathead, You Have Avoided Me Since 2015. You Fake Injuries & Hide Behind Your Team. After The Bloody Beating I Gave Your Teammate For Pissing Me Off You Want No Part You’re Just A Shook One, No Balls All Strikes. The Fans Deserve Better From You Khabieber 29 - One. pic.twitter.com/waeGZA5W8H — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) November 12, 2021

Nurmagomedov and Ferguson were scheduled to square off on five different occasions, all of which were scratched for a multitude of reasons. The most recent booking was set for the lightweight title at UFC 249 before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement and location change of the event. Ferguson went on to fight Gaethje for the interim title and was stopped in the fifth round.