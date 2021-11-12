UFC Vegas 42 weigh-in results: Max Holloway, Yair Rodriguez on point for main event, two others miss

Featherweight contenders Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez are set for Saturday.

Holloway and Rodriguez both successfully hit the featherweight mark (with use of the one-pound allowance for non-title fights) for their main event bout at UFC Vegas 42 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, with Holloway coming in at 146 pounds and Rodriguez at 145.5. Rodriguez was the first fighter to hit the scales for Friday morning’s official weigh-ins.

Watch highlights above.

Two fighters came in heavy - lightweight Joel Alvarez and flyweight Liana Jojua.

For Alvarez, this was his second straight weight miss. He came in 1.5 pounds over the limit for Saturday’s bout with Thiago Moises after missing by 3.5 pounds for a fight with Alexander Yakovlev at UFC 254.

Jojua misses weight for the first time in the UFC. A former bantamweight, Jojua initially came in at 128.5 pounds, three pounds over limit for her bout with Cortney Casey. Shortly after, Jojua made a second attempt without clothes (with assistance from the weigh-in cover) and came in half a pound lighter.

Per the UFC, both Alvarez and Jojua will forfeit 30 percent of their purses to their opponents as penalty. Their bouts will proceed as catchweights.

See the official UFC Vegas 42 weigh-in results below.

Main card (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Max Holloway (146) vs. Yair Rodriguez (145.5)

Ben Rothwell (265) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (259)

Felicia Spencer (145.5) vs. Leah Letson (145)

Miguel Baeza (170.5) vs. Khaos Williams (169)

Song Yadong (135.5) vs. Julio Arce (135.5)

Prelims (ESPN+, 1 p.m. ET)

Thiago Moises (155) vs. Joel Alvarez (157.5)*

Cynthia Calvillo (126) vs. Andrea Lee (125.5)

Sean Woodson (145.5) vs. Collin Anglin (146)

Cortney Casey (125) vs. Liana Jojua (128.5)*

Marc Diakiese (156) vs. Rafael Alves (155)

Kennedy Nzechukwu (205) vs. Da Un Jung (204)

*Alvarez and Jojua missed weight. Their bouts will proceed as catchweights and they will forfeit 30 percent of their purses to their opponents as penalty.