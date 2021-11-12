PFL’s Christian Lohsen reveals he had testicle removed after being kneed in training accident

PFL fighter and Contender Series veteran Christian Lohsen had a tough day on the mats to say the very least.

On Thursday, Lohsen took to Instagram and posted a photo of the 26-year-old fighter in the hospital, which he explained was due to suffering a ruptured testicle after taking a knee in training that needed to be surgically removed.

“So last night was rough,” Lohsen said. “In a training accident I got my left testicle ruptured by a knee which led to it getting surgically removed. Thank you to everyone last night that helped me get to the hospital. I’m fine home resting, surgery went well. Doc said I won’t lose testosterone or ability to have kids from this. If I lose the other one, however, it’s a different story, so from now on, if you hit me in my last testicle, we aren’t friends.”

Lohsen (9-2) has won consecutive fights since dropping a decision to JJ Okanovich on Dana White’s Contender Series in July 2019. “Hollywood” bounced back with a unanimous decision win for iKon Fighting Federation, and went on to make his PFL debut in August where he earned a decision win over Jonas Flok.