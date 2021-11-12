Bellator issues statement on Usman Nurmagomedov’s reported arrest for hitting police officer with car

Bellator prospect Usman Nurmagomedov could find himself in some very deep water.

On Thursday, Rusen Press posted to Twitter what looked to be a mug shot that included the undefeated fighter. According to Russian outlet TASS, Nurmagomedov and a friend were detained for allegedly running over a police officer at Kaspiysk Airport in Russia. Per the report, Nurmagomedov and Kamal Idrisov were taken into custody at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow.

MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti reached out to Bellator MMA on Thursday, who provided a statement on the matter.

“The promotion has been made aware of the situation involving Usman Nurmagomedov and is in the process of gathering information and have no further comment at this time,” the statement read.

According to TASS’s report after speaking to local investigators, police officers at the airport demanded that the driver of a Toyota Camry, which had tinted windows and did not have license numbers, stop near a checkpoint at around 11:30 a.m. The officer was ignored and the vehicle allegedly “sped up over a security barrier running over a police officer.”

The officer sustained injuries, per the report — which also states that a criminal case has been opened by the Russian Investigation Committee.

Nurmagomedov, cousin of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, is one of the sport’s top lightweight prospects, and is 3-0 inside the Bellator cage with a unanimous decision win over Mike Hamel, along with consecutive finishes of Manny Muro and Patrik Pietila.