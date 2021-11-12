Morning Report: Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal trade shots over Twitter, Petr Yan also jumps in

They say you should always keep your options open and no one in MMA does a better job of that than Conor McGregor.

Earlier this week, Jorge Masvidal pulled out from his scheduled bout with Leon Edwards at UFC 269 next month after suffering an undisclosed injury. The announcement was met with derision by some and, never one to miss an opportunity, McGregor opted to pile on as well, taking aim at Masvidal over social media.

It all began so simply, with McGregor celebrating the five-year anniversary of winning the lightweight title, or as McGregor prefers to call it, Champ Champ Day.

Happy November Twelfth everybody!

World Champ Champ Day ☘️ pic.twitter.com/3WKSWJPrcq — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 11, 2021

It’s crazy that November Twelfth is also the date UFC 1 took place.

The very first event. 1993.

Some strange, beautiful energy in the air on this date for our sport!

Inaugural UFC event! The Inaugural New York City event! The Inaugural UFC Champ Champ crowned!

What a day! ☘️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 12, 2021

McGregor could not leave it at that though. As Nov. 12 is also the birthday of Jorge Masvidal, McGregor then lambasted the “BMF” Champion for pulling out of his bout and for some fashion choices Masvidal has made in recent years. This led to Masvidal returning fire, claiming McGregor is only speaking up because he shares a management team, Paradigm Sports, with Edwards.

It’s also Jorge masvadal birthday but he a bitch for bottling the fight against Leon. Fuck your “injury” You sign to fight, you fight. Strip that belt from him that he never even won. Hoe in a housecoat. The fuck was that about as well? Last seasons Versace house coat hahaha wtf! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 12, 2021

I guess you’re off your meds again barking up the wrong tree and don’t be upset your client was about to be blessed with the biggest pay day of his life and now you don’t get a dime off his whack ass. Too much man for you little guy go back to fighting old dudes in bars — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 12, 2021

Ye, ok sweetheart. Stick the kettle on for me in your little housecoat there. Me and Hans have a meeting about your pity wage today hahahaaha — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 12, 2021

Pipe down there little guy. I’m in a good mood so go annoy someone else before I put out the contract to get you hospitalized again #supernecessary https://t.co/vj5VL64tX7 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 12, 2021

Masvidal let the matter sit there (at least for now) but McGregor isn’t one to have a single iron in the fire. After moving on from Masvidal, McGregor also took the opportunity from the fan interaction to their Twitter spat to throw shade at a number of other fighters, including, unexpectedly, interim bantamweight champion Petr Yan. This led to Yan (or whoever is running Yan’s Twitter account) chirping back, and McGregor suggesting the two spar in the future.

I outboxed 3 guys on this list! There’s no one even remotely close to my boxing in the ufc. Even Dustin only got shots off post the leg damage. Everyone has been pucked around by me if we are going off boxing. Yan is good tho, i like his style. I’d rip him up in that shell tho. https://t.co/kjB61gqFGX — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 12, 2021

Conor, we all know that you like to talk, but let’s get straight to the point if you really want to box or to fight, I don’t care about the weight or the ruleset. I bet you won’t show up @TheNotoriousMMA https://t.co/EJN2AbQQ32 — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) November 12, 2021

Lol, no prob littler. We will set up a spar or something similar in the near future. Will host you and your team in Ireland for one of our shows at Crumlin boxing club. We will figure it out then, kid. God bless ya. @ParimatchGlobal, get this set. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 12, 2021

McGregor is currently still recovering from shattering his leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. McGregor has previously said that he will be back to full training in January and he will be targeting a return to action in early 2022, preferably in a fourth fight against Dustin Poirier. However, if that fight can’t be booked, McGregor now has two more options to add to the roster of potential opponents.

TOP STORIES

185. Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2 targeted for UFC 271 in February.

No. 1 BS. Khabib Nurmagomedov rips Justin Gaethje over title shot demands: ‘You had an opportunity to become champion, but you fell asleep’.

Don’t do this. Frankie Edgar criticizes UFC 268 referee over ‘early stoppage’ in loss to Marlon Vera.

Do this. Kayla Harrison thinks she would ‘dominate’ Cris Cyborg: ‘My career is going [up] and she’s on the end of her career’.

Same Same. Jon Jones announces move to Greg Jackson affiliate gym after recent split with Jackson-Wink team.

Good Guy. Max Holloway reacts to being named recipient of 2021 Forrest Griffin Community Award: ‘This is bigger than me’.

VIDEO STEW

The BTL Tournament continues.

Max Holloway reacts to his Calvin Kattar fight.

Max Holloway top finishes.

Cris Cyborg fight week.

MixedMollyWhoppery on Khamzat Chimaev.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Unclear if Conor is talking about lightweight or welterweight honestly.

Hey, bums! Nobodies.

The title shot’s mine.

Happy “Champ Champ” day, MMA.

Muah — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 11, 2021

Man, Conor really did kick the tar out of Eddie though.

Banger.

Excited to be getting another one in before the end of the year… much love to @bullyb170 for taking the fight! Let’s put on a show December 18th #UFCFightNight199 #LewisVSDaukaus pic.twitter.com/5bKp36YmEC — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) November 11, 2021

Call out.

@darrentill2 wanna do a backyard fight in your hometown? — U R I A H H A L L (@UriahHallMMA) November 11, 2021

Kamaru Usman has style.

Blessed is an understatement. SQUAD pic.twitter.com/bNwb24DsWJ — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) November 11, 2021

Tony Ferguson stays mad.

Listen You Fat Phuck @TeamKhabib Last Time I Saw You, Ya Ran Off To A Different Country Like A Little Bitch To Avoid Our Title Fight. The Time Before That Ya Faked A Stomach Ache To Get Out Of Our Title Fight. Shut Cha’Trap. Leave The Man Shit To The Ones On The Front Line pic.twitter.com/JsPp3CogRb — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) November 12, 2021

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Stephen Thompson (16-5-1) vs. Belal Muhammad (19-3); UFC Fight Night, Dec. 18.

Diego Ferreira (17-4) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (19-1); UFC Fight Night, Dec. 18.

Israel Adesanya (21-1) vs. Robert Whittaker (23-5); UFC 271, Feb. 12.

Ronnie Lawrence (7-1) vs. Mana Martinez (9-2); UFC 271, Feb. 12.

Kyle Daukaus (10-2) vs. Julian Marquez (9-2); UFC Fight Night, Feb. 19.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Who had Conor McGregor vs. Petr Yan on their MMA bingo cards? Congratulations, you’re the only person who saw this coming.

Thanks for reading, enjoy the fights, and see y’all next week.

EXIT POLL

Poll Who wins? Max Holloway

Yair Rodriguez vote view results 94% Max Holloway (919 votes)

5% Yair Rodriguez (58 votes) 977 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @JedKMeshew on Twitter and let him know about it. Also follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.