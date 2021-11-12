 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Morning Report: Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal trade shots over Twitter, Petr Yan also jumps in

Conor McGregor Esther Lin, MMA Fighting

They say you should always keep your options open and no one in MMA does a better job of that than Conor McGregor.

Earlier this week, Jorge Masvidal pulled out from his scheduled bout with Leon Edwards at UFC 269 next month after suffering an undisclosed injury. The announcement was met with derision by some and, never one to miss an opportunity, McGregor opted to pile on as well, taking aim at Masvidal over social media.

It all began so simply, with McGregor celebrating the five-year anniversary of winning the lightweight title, or as McGregor prefers to call it, Champ Champ Day.

McGregor could not leave it at that though. As Nov. 12 is also the birthday of Jorge Masvidal, McGregor then lambasted the “BMF” Champion for pulling out of his bout and for some fashion choices Masvidal has made in recent years. This led to Masvidal returning fire, claiming McGregor is only speaking up because he shares a management team, Paradigm Sports, with Edwards.

Masvidal let the matter sit there (at least for now) but McGregor isn’t one to have a single iron in the fire. After moving on from Masvidal, McGregor also took the opportunity from the fan interaction to their Twitter spat to throw shade at a number of other fighters, including, unexpectedly, interim bantamweight champion Petr Yan. This led to Yan (or whoever is running Yan’s Twitter account) chirping back, and McGregor suggesting the two spar in the future.

McGregor is currently still recovering from shattering his leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. McGregor has previously said that he will be back to full training in January and he will be targeting a return to action in early 2022, preferably in a fourth fight against Dustin Poirier. However, if that fight can’t be booked, McGregor now has two more options to add to the roster of potential opponents.

185. Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2 targeted for UFC 271 in February.

No. 1 BS. Khabib Nurmagomedov rips Justin Gaethje over title shot demands: ‘You had an opportunity to become champion, but you fell asleep’.

Don’t do this. Frankie Edgar criticizes UFC 268 referee over ‘early stoppage’ in loss to Marlon Vera.

Do this. Kayla Harrison thinks she would ‘dominate’ Cris Cyborg: ‘My career is going [up] and she’s on the end of her career’.

Same Same. Jon Jones announces move to Greg Jackson affiliate gym after recent split with Jackson-Wink team.

Good Guy. Max Holloway reacts to being named recipient of 2021 Forrest Griffin Community Award: ‘This is bigger than me’.

The BTL Tournament continues.

Max Holloway reacts to his Calvin Kattar fight.

Max Holloway top finishes.

Cris Cyborg fight week.

MixedMollyWhoppery on Khamzat Chimaev.

Unclear if Conor is talking about lightweight or welterweight honestly.

Man, Conor really did kick the tar out of Eddie though.

Banger.

Call out.

Kamaru Usman has style.

Tony Ferguson stays mad.

Stephen Thompson (16-5-1) vs. Belal Muhammad (19-3); UFC Fight Night, Dec. 18.

Diego Ferreira (17-4) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (19-1); UFC Fight Night, Dec. 18.

Israel Adesanya (21-1) vs. Robert Whittaker (23-5); UFC 271, Feb. 12.

Ronnie Lawrence (7-1) vs. Mana Martinez (9-2); UFC 271, Feb. 12.

Kyle Daukaus (10-2) vs. Julian Marquez (9-2); UFC Fight Night, Feb. 19.

Who had Conor McGregor vs. Petr Yan on their MMA bingo cards? Congratulations, you’re the only person who saw this coming.

Thanks for reading, enjoy the fights, and see y’all next week.

