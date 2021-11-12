UFC Vegas 42 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 42 weigh-ins, all 22 fighters on Saturday night’s fight card at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas are set to step on the scale Friday afternoon, and MMA Fighting has official highlights courtesy of the UFC, which can be seen above.

In the main event, featherweights Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez will have to hit the featherweight limit of 146 pounds since it’s a non-title fight.

Max makes our Main Event official, coming in at 146 lbs



First to the scales, @PanteraUFC weighs in at 145.5 ⚖️



The UFC Vegas 42 official weigh-ins are slated for 11 a.m. ET.

Check out UFC Vegas 42 weigh-in results below.

Main card (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Max Holloway (146) vs. Yair Rodriguez (145.5)

Ben Rothwell (265) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (259)

Felicia Spencer (145.5) vs. Leah Letson (145)

Miguel Baeza (170.5) vs. Khaos Williams (169)

Song Yadong (135.5) vs. Julio Arce (135.5)

Prelims (ESPN+, 1 p.m. ET)

Thiago Moises (155) vs. Joel Alvarez (157.5)*

Cynthia Calvillo (126) vs. Andrea Lee (125.5)

Sean Woodson (145.5) vs. Collin Anglin (146)

Cortney Casey (125) vs. Liana Jojua (128.5)*

Marc Diakiese (156) vs. Rafael Alves (155)

Kennedy Nzechukwu (205) vs. Da Un Jung (204)

*Alvarez and Jojua missed weight. Their bouts will proceed as catchweights and they will forfeit 30 percent of their purses to their opponents as penalty, per the UFC.