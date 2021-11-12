Watch the Bellator 271 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the preliminary card at 7 p.m. ET on Friday. The fight card for this portion of the event is as follows:
Steve Mowry vs. Rakim Cleveland
Roman Faraldo vs. Robert Turnquest
Cody Law vs. Colton Hamm
Valerie Loureda vs. Taylor Turner
Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Muhammed DeReese
Mahmoud Sebie vs. Ethan Hughes
The Bellator 271 main event will feature Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg and Sinead Kavanagh. The main card will be televised on Showtime at 10 p.m. ET.
Loading comments...