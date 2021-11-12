 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bellator 271 live stream online

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Watch the Bellator 271 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the preliminary card at 7 p.m. ET on Friday. The fight card for this portion of the event is as follows:

Steve Mowry vs. Rakim Cleveland

Bruna Ellen vs. Desiree Yanez

Roman Faraldo vs. Robert Turnquest

Cody Law vs. Colton Hamm

Valerie Loureda vs. Taylor Turner

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Muhammed DeReese

Mahmoud Sebie vs. Ethan Hughes

The Bellator 271 main event will feature Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg and Sinead Kavanagh. The main card will be televised on Showtime at 10 p.m. ET.

