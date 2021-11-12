Bellator 271 Results: Cyborg vs. Kavanagh

MMA Fighting has Bellator 271 results for the Cyborg vs. Kavanagh event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel Casino in Hollywood, Fla.
In the main event, Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will defend her title. Against Sinead Kavanagh. Cyborg will make her third title defense of her Bellator belt and has won four straight fights. Kavanagh has won three of her past five fights.
Tyrell Fortune squares off against Linton Vassell in a heavyweight contest in the co-main event.
Check out Bellator 271 results below.
Main card (Showtime at 10 p.m. ET)
Cris Cyborg vs. Sinead Kavanagh
Tyrell Fortune vs. Linton Vassell
Aaron Pico vs. Justin Gonzales
Arlene Blencowe vs. Pam Sorenson
Prelims (MMA Fighting at 7 p.m. ET)
Steve Mowry vs. Rakim Cleveland
Roman Faraldo vs. Robert Turnquest
Cody Law vs. Colton Hamm
Valerie Loureda vs. Taylor Turner
Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Muhammed DeReese
Mahmoud Sebie vs. Ethan Hughes
