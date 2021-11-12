Bellator 271 Results: Cyborg vs. Kavanagh

MMA Fighting has Bellator 271 results for the Cyborg vs. Kavanagh event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

In the main event, Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will defend her title. Against Sinead Kavanagh. Cyborg will make her third title defense of her Bellator belt and has won four straight fights. Kavanagh has won three of her past five fights.

Tyrell Fortune squares off against Linton Vassell in a heavyweight contest in the co-main event.

Check out Bellator 271 results below.

Main card (Showtime at 10 p.m. ET)

Cris Cyborg vs. Sinead Kavanagh

Tyrell Fortune vs. Linton Vassell

Aaron Pico vs. Justin Gonzales

Arlene Blencowe vs. Pam Sorenson

Prelims (MMA Fighting at 7 p.m. ET)

Steve Mowry vs. Rakim Cleveland

Bruna Ellen vs. Desiree Yanez

Roman Faraldo vs. Robert Turnquest

Cody Law vs. Colton Hamm

Valerie Loureda vs. Taylor Turner

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Muhammed DeReese

Mahmoud Sebie vs. Ethan Hughes