Pearl Gonzalez has never been more motivated to beat up a fellow fighter than she is heading into Friday night.

Gonzalez faces Britain Hart at BKFC 22 in Miami in a 125-pound matchup. The UFC and Invicta FC veteran makes her second promotional appearance after picking up a unanimous decision win over Charisa Sigala at BKFC 18 in June.

The motivation for Gonzalez began shortly after BKFC 19 when Hart, while speaking with MMA Fighting following her finish of Jenny Savage, referred to Gonzalez as an “easy fight,” which Gonzalez was made aware of by former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier.

In an exclusive interview, Gonzalez spoke with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck about making the transition to the bare-knuckle world, Hart’s comments and why she took so long to address them, being ready to prove Hart wrong, being motivated by Amanda Serrano’s success, if she can see herself boxing on a Jake Paul headlined card in the future, and much more.