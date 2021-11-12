Valerie Loureda was heartbroken after her first pro loss earlier this year, but she has learned a lot of valuable lessons ever since.

Loureda returns to action this Friday when she faces Taylor Turner at Bellator 271. The event takes place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., with the flyweight bout taking place on the preliminary card, which airs live on MMA Fighting.

In her most recent bout, Loureda lost a unanimous decision to Hannah Guy at Bellator 259 in May. She’ll look to bounce back in front of family and friends near her hometown of Miami.

Speaking with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Loureda discusses the injuries she suffered in the loss to Guy and what she took away from it, changing her coaches at American Top Team, wanting a rematch with Guy and feeling like she’s the better fighter, the freedom of no longer being undefeated, her matchup with Taylor, heading into the bout as a “jiu-jitsu fighter,” goals for 2022, and more.