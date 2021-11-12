UFC free fight video: Max Holloway batters Calvin Kattar over five rounds

Max Holloway needed to make a statement, and he did that and then some at UFC on ABC 1.

In a pitch-perfect performance, Holloway shook off the doldrums of back-to-back decision losses against UFC featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski and delivered one of the most lopsided beatdowns in UFC main event history.

So brutal was Kattar’s loss, many questioned whether the Massachusetts native shouldn’t have been ruled out of the fight before the final bell in the five-round fight, which Holloway won via 50-43, 50-43 and 50-42 scores.

In advance of Holloway’s return to action against Yair Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 42, which takes place Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, check out a free video of his UFC on ABC 1 win over Kattar on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.