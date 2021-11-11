Former Invicta champ Livinha Souza released by UFC

Both halves of a strawweight matchup at UFC Vegas 41 are no longer with the UFC.

Former Invicta FC champion Livinha Souza has been released from the UFC. The 30-year-old Brazilian announced her departure Thursday on Instagram less than a month after her decision loss to Randa Markos, who also parted ways with the promotion in recent days.

Souza (14-4) split her six appearances in the octagon, sandwiching wins over Alex Chambers, Sarah Frota, and Ashley Yoder between losses to Brianna Van Buren, Amanda Lemos, and Markos. Souza exits the promotion having lost three of her last four fights.

Prior to her UFC run, “The Brazilian Gangster” racked up a sterling 4-1 record under the Invicta FC banner, capturing the strawweight title with a fourth-round submission of Katja Kankaanpää then defending it with a first-round knockout of DeAnna Bennett.

“Stopping by to tell you all that I’m no longer part of the UFC,” Souza wrote Thursday (translated by MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz). “I had bad fights, highs and lows, many injuries, and couldn’t perform and deliver my best. I don’t regret anything in this journey because it was a learning experience, but that’s life. I want to thank everyone for your support, my manager, my sponsors and friends, and everyone that cheered for me.

“My manager Lucas Lutkus and I will seek for new MMA organizations now to continue getting better and seeking that joy through good fights.”