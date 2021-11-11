Trevin Jones out of Raoni Barcelos fight at Dec. 18 UFC event

Trevin Jones has been forced to withdraw from his upcoming fight with Raoni Barcelos.

MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz and Mike Heck confirmed with sources with knowledge of the change that Barcelos needs a new opponent for the UFC’s Dec. 18 event at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The news was first reported by MMA Island.

No reason has been given for Jones’ withdrawal. This was to be his third UFC appearance of 2021 after defeating Mario Bautista by TKO in March and then being submitted by Saidyokub Kakhramonov in August.

Barcelos (16-2) is aiming to stay on the card with a replacement opponent. The Brazilian bantamweight is coming off of the first loss of his UFC career, a majority decision loss to Timur Valiev. That snapped a perfect five-fight run in the octagon for Barcelos, who holds notable wins over Khalid Taha, Said Nurmagomedov, and Chris Gutierrez.

The Dec. 18 UFC event is scheduled to be headlined by a heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus.