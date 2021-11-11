Kyle Daukaus vs. Julian Marquez targeted for Feb. 19 UFC event

Kyle Daukaus is looking to rebound from a lost 2021 campaign.

MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin confirmed with sources with knowledge of the matchup that Daukaus (10-2, 1 NC) and Julian Marquez (9-2) have agreed to meet in a middleweight bout on Feb. 19 at a UFC event with a location still to be determined. MMA Junkie was first to report the bout.

The past year has been a roller coaster for Daukaus, who scored his first UFC victory last November. However, he opened 2021 with a decision loss to Phil Hawes and then saw a submission win over Kevin Holland overturned to a no contest due to Holland being badly rocked by an accidental clash of heads. Daukaus was supposed to compete this Saturday at UFC Vegas 42, first in a rematch against Holland, then against replacement Roman Dolidze, but both bookings fell through.

Marquez, on the other hand, went 2-0 in 2021. “The Cuban Missile Crisis” has won his past two fights by submission, finishing veteran Sam Alvey and Maki Pitolo. Marquez is also coming off of a cancelled fight as health issues forced him out of an Oct. 16 bout opposite Jordan Wright.