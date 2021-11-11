 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Gamrot set for Dec. 18 UFC event

By Alexander K. Lee
/ new
Diego Ferreira
Esther Lin, MMA Fighting

Two lightweight contenders trending in opposite directions will meet next month.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck confirmed with sources with knowledge of the matchup that Diego Ferreira (17-4) will fight former two-division KSW champion Mateusz Gamrot (19-1) at the Dec. 18 UFC event, which takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The bout was first reported by MMA Junkie.

Ferreira — the No. 11-ranked lightweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — is coming off of back-to-back losses to Gregor Gillespie and Beneil Dariush. Prior to the loss to Dariush, Ferreira rattled off six consecutive wins including a submission victory over Anthony Pettis and decision nods over Mairbek Taisumov and Rustam Khabilov. The Brazilian’s UFC record stands at 8-4.

Gamrot has now won two straight fights after losing in his UFC debut. He defeated Scott Holtzman by second-round knockout in April and followed that with a first-round submission of Jeremy Stephens in July. Gamrot was a star in Poland’s KSW promotion, winning both its lightweight and featherweight titles.

The Dec. 18 UFC event will be headlined by a heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...