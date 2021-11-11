 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Between the Links: UFC 268 fallout, Leon Edwards and Carla Esparza, Holloway vs. Rodriguez, more

By Mike Heck
Will Kamaru Usman fight Leon Edwards after his successful title defense at UFC 268? Will Carla Esparza get her shot at Rose Namajunas? Those questions are discussed on this week’s edition of Between the Links.

In addition, the panel will discuss their takeaways from Usman’s win over Colby Covington, if it’s fair to compare Usman and Georges St-Pierre, how Namajunas’ win over Zhang Weili was scored, if Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler can be considered one of the greatest fights of all-time, the unsung hero from the UFC’s return to Madison Square Garden, Max Holloway’s return to action this Saturday against Yair Rodriguez and if the latter is being disrespected, the top storylines at Friday’s Bellator 271 card, and more.

Mike Heck moderates the second BTL Championship tournament opening round matchup as MMA Fighting’s Jose Youngs takes on Phoenix Carnevale.

Show premieres at 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT.

Watch the video above, or you can listen to the podcast version, which can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and YouTube.

