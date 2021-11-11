MMA Fighting has Bellator 271 weigh-in video for Friday’s event Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

In the main event, Cris Cyborg defends her featherweight title against Sinead Kavanagh. The competitors can weigh no more than 145 pounds, the maximum allowed for a featherweight title fight.

MMA Fighting will stream the Bellator 271 ceremonial weigh-in video, which begins at 1 p.m. ET. Official weigh-ins took place Thursday morning.

Get Bellator 271 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET)

Cris Cyborg (145) vs. Sinead Kavanagh (145)

Tyrell Fortune (253.8) vs. Linton Vassell (239.2)

Aaron Pico (145.4) vs. Justin Gonzales (145.6)

Arlene Blencowe (145.8) vs. Pam Sorenson (146)

Steve Mowry (249.6) vs. Rakim Cleveland (249.6)

Preliminaries (MMA Fighting, 7 p.m. ET)

Bruna Ellen (125.6) vs. Desiree Yanez (125.4)

Roman Faraldo (171) vs. Robert Turnquest (170.8)

Cody Law (145.4) vs. Colton Hamm (145.8)

Valerie Loureda (127.6) vs. Taylor Turner (127.2) — 128-pound catchweight

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (256.6) vs. Muhammed DeReese (255)

Mahmoud Sebie (170.8) vs. Ethan Hughes (170.8)