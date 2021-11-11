Aaron Pico isn’t overlooking Justin Gonzales, but skill-for-skill, he just doesn’t see a way his fellow featherweight up-and-comer can beat him on Friday night.

Pico and Gonzalez will meet in a highly anticipated matchup at Bellator 271. The event takes place at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., and will be headlined by a featherweight title fight between Cris Cyborg and Sinead Kavanagh. The main card airs on Showtime following the prelims, which you can watch on MMA Fighting.

In an exclusive interview with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Pico gives his thoughts on the booking following his incredible performance against Aiden Lee at Bellator 260 in May and if he was happy with it, wondering what his opponent could actually do to beat him, A.J. McKee’s championship win and how that has motivated him, fatherhood, Carlos Condit’s recent retirement, Jon Jones being asked to leave Jackson Wink, if he has his post-fight victory custom suit ready to go, and more.