ONE atomweight grand prix final, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ added to ONE: Winter Warriors in December

ONE Championship will crown the atomweight grand prix champion and next title contender on Dec. 3 when Stamp Fairtex and Ritu Phogat battle in a three-round contest in Singapore, the company announced Thursday. ONE: Winter Warriors also featured the return of jiu-jitsu legend Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida for his second MMA bout.

Fairtex made her way to the grand prix final with wins over Alyona Rassohyna and Julie Mezabarba, while Phogat earned the spot after getting past Meng Bo and Jenelyn Olsim.

Buchecha makes his return to the ONE cage less than two months after tapping kickboxing specialist Anderson “Braddock” Silva, this time to face Kang Ji Won. The matchup was originally booked for April, but Kang had to withdraw due to injury.

ONE: Winter Warriors takes place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and features Regian Eersel defending his ONE lightweight kickboxing championship opposite Islam Murtazaev in the main event. Timofey Nastyukhin vs. Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev and Hu Yong vs. Yuya Wakamatsu completes the MMA portion of the card, with Qiu Jianliang taking on Hiroki Akimoto in a kickboxing match.

ONE had a stacked card scheduled for two days later in the same arena, with Demetrious Johnson facing Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a mixed-rules contest and the highly anticipated title bout between Bibiano Fernandes and John Lineker, as well as Thanh Le vs. Garry Tonon and Seo Hee Ham vs. Denice Zamboanga. However, the promotion announced in October that it was going to be postponed due to “the record high viral outbreak in Singapore.”