We Got Next: Aaron Pico, Valerie Loureda, and Britain Hart

Aaron Pico is looking to continue his surge up the Bellator featherweight rankings as he faces a tough test in the undefeated Justin Gonzales this Friday at Bellator 271. Pico joins MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck (3:17) to preview the matchup, talks his reaction to getting the fight, wondering how Gonzales could actually beat him, fatherhood, Carlos Condit’s recent retirement, and Jon Jones’ exit from JacksonWink.

Valerie Loureda (21:52) discusses her Bellator 271 matchup with Taylor Turner and explains why she was so devastated following her loss to Hannah Guy, why she feels like she was the better fighter and wanting a rematch, changes she’s made mentally, physically, and with her coaches over at American Top Team, feeling as focused on a fight as she has in her career, and her 2022 goals in MMA.

Finally, BKFC breakout star Britain Hart (34:38) previews her matchup with Pearl Gonzalez at BKFC 22 this Friday in Miami, talks the fight coming together very quickly, her husband Joey Beltran’s recent loss, still feeling like Gonzalez is an “easy fight,” feeling like her opponent isn’t taking the fight, or her combat career seriously, being more open to a fight with Taylor Starling, and if she feels Paige VanZant will fight in the promotion again.

Listen to the latest episode of the We Got Next podcast below. All episodes can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.