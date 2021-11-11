Video: UFC 268 ‘Fight Motion’ features ‘Beast Boy’ kick and flip, plenty of knockouts

UFC 268 was a night filled with highlight-reel endings and eye-popping wars, and the latest edition of “Fight Motion” captures all the action in slow-mo.

UFC 268 “Fight Motion” includes highlights from Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2, Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili 2, and knockouts aplenty from the six straight stoppages that preceded the pay-per-view main card this past Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Among the most acrobatic stoppages was Chris Barnett, otherwise known as “Beast Boy” or “Huggy Bear,” sending Gian Villante into retirement with a spinning-hook kick.

You can check out the full video of highlights above, courtesy of the UFC.