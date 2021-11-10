Leon Edwards trashes ‘fraud’ Jorge Masvidal for pulling out of UFC 269, focused on Kamaru Usman next

Leon Edwards wasted no time taking a shot at Jorge Masvidal after the two-time title challenger was forced out of their scheduled fight at UFC 269.

Masvidal suffered an undisclosed injury during his training camp, which forced him out of the highly anticipated showdown with Edwards on Dec. 11.

“Disappointed but honestly I knew this fraud didn’t want to fight me anyway,” Edwards wrote on Twitter. “He was just a stop off on the way to the title. The goal remains the same. Much needed family time now, Kamaru Usman, I will see you soon.”

Prior to the fight booking with Masvidal, Edwards held out hope that he would earn a title shot against Usman with a 10-fight unbeaten streak that dates back to 2015.

Edwards’ last loss came against Usman by decision, and he’s since sought a rematch with the welterweight champion while putting together an impressive winning streak.

Edwards ultimately decided to settle a longstanding grudge with Masvidal in December after Usman was booked against Colby Covington at UFC 268. Usman went on to retain the belt with a win over Covington by unanimous decision.

Edwards’ interest in the Masvidal fight stemmed from a backstage altercation in 2019 that saw the welterweights nearly get into a brawl after they both picked up wins on the same card in London.

With Masvidal sidelined due to injury, Edwards will opt out of a potential replacement opponent at UFC 269 and instead wait for his chance to face Usman in 2022.