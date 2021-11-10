Randa Markos no longer on UFC roster following completion of her contract

Ultimate Fighter veteran Randa Markos is the latest fighter to exit the UFC roster after she completed her contract with the promotion.

UFC officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Wednesday.

A veteran of 18 fights with the promotion, Markos was a stalwart of the strawweight division while facing a laundry list of top opponents over the years.

She made her octagon debut after competing on The Ultimate Fighter season 20, which crowned the first ever UFC strawweight champion.

During her run with the UFC, Markos earned wins over names such as former strawweight champion Carla Esparza, Angela Hill and Juliana Lima.

Markos had largely bounced back and forth between wins and losses throughout much of her UFC career until she recently suffered through a four-fight skid that included setbacks against Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas.

Most recently, Markos returned to the win column with a decision victory over Livia Renata Souza, which brought her overall record to 11-11-1.

With her contract coming to an end with that fight, the UFC opted not to re-sign Markos but it’s always possible that she could rejoin the roster at a later date.