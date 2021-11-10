Khamzat Chimaev, Belal Muhammad and more call for Leon Edwards fight at UFC 269 after Jorge Masvidal withdrawal

Leon Edwards is suddenly a very popular man.

Following news of Jorge Masvidal’s withdrawal from his highly-anticipated fight against Edwards at UFC 269, several top welterweights rushed to social media Wednesday to call for the opportunity to step in as a replacement against Edwards on the year-end card.

One of those welterweights just so happened to be the newest addition to the division’s top-10 ranks: Khamzat Chimaev. Fresh off his dominant win over Li Jingliang at UFC 267, Chimaev took to Twitter to ask for his chance to dance with the top-ranked Edwards.

“Let’s go bro we do it,” Chimaev wrote to Edwards.

Another name who immediately threw his hat into the ring was Belal Muhammad, the welterweight contender who memorably replaced Chimaev on short-notice against Edwards in March at UFC Vegas 21.

Muhammad stepped in on a few weeks’ notice only for the bout to end in a no contest after Muhammad suffered an accidental eye poke just 18 seconds into the second round.

Put bully in I don’t even need to make a million https://t.co/GSLdEAThvC — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 10, 2021

Took it on 2 weeks last time give me 4 this time I’m ready — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 10, 2021

I think masvisdal just realized him and colby and be tuf coaches — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 10, 2021

“Took it on 2 weeks last time,” Muhammad wrote, “give me 4 this time I’m ready.”

One-time UFC title challenger Gilbert Burns also seemed to entertain the idea, reposting the news of Masvidal’s withdrawal with several “thinking face” emojis.

What’s up @Leon_edwardsmma you already on training camp! Let me know #UFC269 https://t.co/l8zoWFXSkd — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 10, 2021

Edwards is currently the No. 4 ranked welterweight on MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings. He is unbeaten over his last 10 appearances and holds notable victories over Vicente Luque, Nate Diaz, Rafael dos Anjos, and Donald Cerrone.

UFC 269 takes place Dec. 11 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It is unknown at the time of this writing whether Edwards will remain on the card.

UPDATE: Chimaev isn’t picky. He wants everybody.

@GilbertDurinho @bullyb170 you ready to fight guys? if @Leon_edwardsmma don’t want to fight with me I want to fight with you guys — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 10, 2021