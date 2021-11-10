Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius moved to UFC 270

Kay Hansen won’t be complaining about her upcoming fight being moved.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck confirmed with sources with knowledge of the change that Hansen (7-4) will now fight in her home state of California after her flyweight bout against Canada’s Jasmine Jasudavicius (6-1) was rescheduled for UFC 270 at Honda Center in Anaheim on Jan. 22. They were originally set to fight a week earlier at a Fight Night event.

No reason was given for the change, which was first announced by Hansen via Twitter.

Super stoked to announce my fight has been moved to Anaheim on January 22nd! Same opponent but now at the Honda center a week later! It’s been a long time since I’ve fought in front of my home crowd so come out and support so I can put a show on for you guys ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4uBxNelG2a — Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) November 10, 2021

At 22, Hansen is one of the youngest fighters on the UFC roster. She is 1-1 with the promotion so far having competed at 115 pounds in her past two bouts. Hansen defeated former Invicta FC atomweight champion Jinh Yu Frey via third-round submission in her debut, then dropped a unanimous decision to Cory McKenna in November of last year.

UFC 270 will mark Jasudavicius’ octagon debut. In September, she won a UFC contract on the Contender Series with a unanimous decision win over Julia Polastri. Jasudavicius, who has also competed for Cage Fury Fighting Championships, is coming off of back-to-back victories.

The Jan. 22 headliner features heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou facing interim champion Ciryl Gane in a title unification bout.