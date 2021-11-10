Carlos Ulberg vs. Fabio Cherant in the works for UFC 271

Two light heavyweights in search of a win will meet at UFC 271.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck confirmed with sources with knowledge of the matchup that Carlos Ulberg (3-1) and Fabio Cherant (7-3) are in talks to fight at the Feb. 12 pay-per-view, with a location still to be determined. The bout was first reported by Cageside Press.

Ulberg, fighting out of New Zealand’s City Kickboxing gym, suffered the first defeat of his pro MMA career in his UFC debut this past March at UFC 259 when he was knocked out by Kennedy Nzechuwku. Prior to that loss, Ulberg earned a UFC contract with a first-round KO of Bruno Oliveira on the Contender Series.

Cherant also seeks his first UFC win after dropping his first two tries. At UFC 260 in March, Cherant lost by first-round submission to Alonzo Menifield after stepping in as a replacement fighter on two days’ notice, and then in August he was again finished in the first round by William Knight. Those losses snapped a three-fight win streak, which included Cherant capturing the LFA light heavyweight title.