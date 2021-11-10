The MMA Hour with Glover Teixeira, Bryan Danielson, Yair Rodriguez, Roxanne Modafferi, Fernand Lopez, and Chris Curtis

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: AEW superstar Bryan Danielson stops by to discuss the latest in his career since his departure from WWE and more.

1:35 p.m.: MMA pioneer Roxanne Modafferi reflects on her 18-year fighting career and looks ahead to her UFC 271 retirement fight against Casey O’Neill.

2 p.m.: Newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira joins the show to look back on his title win over Jan Blachowicz and more.

2:30 p.m.: UFC welterweight Chris Curtis chats about his dramatic octagon debut, his long and winding road to the UFC, and more.

3 p.m.: MMA factory head coach Fernand Lopez previews the UFC heavyweight title unification bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane and more.

3:30 p.m.: GC breaks down his best bets from this weekend’s MMA action.

4 p.m.: All your questions answered on the latest edition of “On the Nose.”

4:30 p.m.: Yair Rodriguez joins the show to talk about his UFC Vegas 42 headliner against Max Holloway.

