Israel Adesanya’s teammate Mike “Blood” Diamond’s octagon debut is expected to happen in early 2022.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Diamond will face Orion Cosce at UFC 271. The event takes place Feb. 12 at a location and venue yet to be determined.

Diamond signed with the UFC in July, per his team at City Kickboxing, and will look to improve his pro MMA record to 4-0. The 31-year-old kickboxing standout — who has over 100 combat sports bouts to his name — has two finishes in his MMA career, and will compete for the first time since a unanimous decision victory over Dimps Gillies at Eternal MMA 50 in February 2020.

Cosce will look to bounce back from his first loss. The Contender Series contract winner was stopped by Philip Rowe in his octagon debut in July after running off seven straight finishes to kick off his pro career.