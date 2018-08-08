Morning Report: TJ Dillashaw says UFC was ‘hard for’ Cody Garbrandt, pushed him into quick rematch

At UFC 217, Cody Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw finally got to settle their beef when the fought for the UFC bantamweight title. Dillashaw was victorious that night, knocking out Garbrandt in the second round. Afterwards, most fans assumed that “No Love” would have to work his way back up the mountain to get another crack at Dillashaw but, in a surprising move, the UFC eventually granted Garbrandt an immediate rematch, despite not being a long-reigning champion.

The two fought again at UFC 227 on Saturday but this time Dillashaw made even quicker work of Garbrandt, knocking him out in the first round. Before their rematch, Dillashaw said that Garbrandt got the opportunity because “he’s willing to make a fool of himself,” but now that the rivalry is settled, the bantamweight champion says that actually Garbrandt got the rematch because the UFC was invested in the former champion, and even though he’s now stopped Garbrandt twice, he is waiting for the UFC to give Garbrandt another at beating him.

“We agreed to [a fight with Demetrious Johnson] but then he had to get shoulder surgery and so the UFC was like, ‘We don’t know how long he’s gonna be out, we want you to fight Cody,’” Dillashaw said on the latest edition of Brendan Schaub’s Below the Belt. “I’m still waiting for a phone call right now from my manager saying, ‘Man, the UFC wants you to fight Cody again. They think it was a fluke.’ [Laughs]. You know what I mean?

“I’m just kidding. The UFC’s put so much money and time into that kid, they loved him. They were hard for that kid. They wanted to pump him up. Even the Embeddeds coming up to this fight - I’m the world f**king champion and it’s about him! Dude, it’s f**king ridiculous. I’m just waiting for this phone call saying, ‘They want you to fight Cody again.’ Sweet! Pay me some more money, I’ll knock his ass out again.”

With a third match-up with Garbrandt unlikely, Dillashaw can get down to the business of defending his title in one of the most talent-stacked divisions in MMA. Bantamweight currently has a backlog of worthy contenders who have been waiting on their shot at the belt, none more vocal than the former champion and man who dethroned Dillashaw the first time, Dominick Cruz, who has been calling for a title shot with Dillashaw since his win. The only problem there is that Cruz hasn’t fought since he lost the belt to Garbrandt at UFC 207. Still Dillashaw is willing to fight Cruz, if “The Dominator” proves his worth first.

“The one thing I have against Cruz is he feels entitled,” Dillashaw said. “He feels entitled to this rematch. You haven’t been active. If you’ve been active, sure you deserve the title match. But you want to be sidelined for two years saying you’re ‘injured’ [makes quotations with his fingers] and then all of a sudden I’m looking for a contender and you’re like, ‘Oh, I’m ready.’ You just want to pass murderers row up. You don’t want to challenge yourself whatsoever. To me it’s a little p*ssy move. ‘Oh, I’m hurt.’ Sure, maybe you were hurt but go out there and prove yourself. Go out there and beat Marlon Moraes and let’s do this dance.”

Look at how impossibly cool DJ is about losing the belt. What an inspiration.

The start of training camp at AKA plus Khabib and DC arguing about who will have the biggest fight in UFC history is great.

I can’t commit when they actin like shit.... — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 8, 2018

Apparently Stipe believes 11 is the same number as 3.

That is one dope trophy case.

Nate came back for about a day and gave us a fire MMA meme.

I’m not fighting on that fucking card. fuck the @NFL — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) August 8, 2018

Call outs.

@showtimepettis I'd sign that fight in a heartbeat. No bullshit point fighting, no games. I come to kill or be killed. Come see me when you want a real fight. pic.twitter.com/9Ho159gVG0 — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) August 7, 2018

Great week in Vegas and LA working at the @UFCPI and enjoying UFC 227. But now its back to business. @GamebredFighter what's good? — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) August 7, 2018

Yo @FrankieSaenz nov 17 I need someone to fight in South America and put a show for my people! What up @seanshelby @IridiumSports — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) August 8, 2018

Also, Curtis Blaydes keeping it real.

I appreciate all you taught me five years ago, it was an honour to be part of your camp. With the current situation I’m sure we don’t want to wait until spring, are you free 11/10 for the 25th anniversary card? @stipemiocic — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) August 7, 2018

It’s not about what you deserve otherwise Brock wouldn’t be fighting for the belt cause he deserves to be banned from mma, meritocracy isn’t a factor in today’s world and I’ve made my peace with that i just wanna fight now — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) August 7, 2018

Shade.

@ufc y’all might as well have put @GregHardyJr ex in there. Let him fight a real fighter, get him off the ufc protection program. — Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) August 8, 2018

Dillashaw with the relentless shade. (Also forgetting he refused to dap up Dom before their fight).

No matter if I don’t like someone, I always gotta pay respect in the ring before and after a fight. pic.twitter.com/5cK6EIeANp — TJ Dillashaw (@TJDillashaw) August 7, 2018

Wild that this man is just now getting his black belt.

This man sees the future.

TJ Dillashaw will lose his next fight... pic.twitter.com/ezev1FL1AF — Drake Riggs (@Dre_Kriggs) August 7, 2018

TODAY IN MMA HISTORY

2009: B.J. Penn submitted Kenny Florian to retain his lightweight title at UFC 101. In the co-main event, Anderson Silva embarrassed Forrest Griffin in a light heavyweight showcase bout. This event also featured the UFC debut of future welterweight champion Johny Hendricks, who knocked out Amir Sadollah.

2015: Glover Teixeira submitted Ovince Saint Preux with a rear-naked choke at UFC Fight Night 73.

