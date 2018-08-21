Morning Report: Brendan Schaub rips into ‘obvious’ USADA for testing Jon Jones just once in 2018

One of the biggest storylines currently waiting to be resolved is the USADA suspension of Jon Jones. Jones failed an in-competition drug test for his UFC 214 rematch with Daniel Cormier and was provisionally suspended pending an investigation. But recently, Jones and his team have been making statements that suggest a resolution may be fast approaching, including announcing that he never left the USADA testing pool during the whole ordeal - meaning he would be eligible to return to fighting as soon as his suspension is resolved. But though Jones never left the USADA testing pool, apparently it didn’t matter too much anyways. The USADA Athlete Test History Database reveals that Jones has only been tested once in 2018, and that doesn’t sit right with some in the MMA community.

Brendan Schaub, who has been vocal in his disdain for some of USADA’s work, recently took to his Below the Belt podcast to lambaste the organization for their handling of Jones’ situation, saying that USADA is more concerned with giving the appearance being useful rather than actually being effective.

“Again, I tell you guys this all the time, if you think USADA’s organization is the end-all-be-all and is the goody two-shoes of the world when it comes to drug testing, you’re fooling yourself,” Schaub declared. “A man who has been notoriously known for failing drug tests gets tested once?!

“I’ve always been skeptical of USADA. Always.

“Of course [Daniel Cormier]’s gonna pass the tests. Of course they have to test the athletes, of course they have to test certain guys, but does no one find it kind of sketchy that the guy who we know 100 percent is going to pass the test, gets tested more than the guy who is known for failing tests?! And I’m not even a conspiracy theory guy. But does no one think this is f**king strange? How crazy is that?

“Or how Holly Holm is tested all the time. They have to check boxes. We know for a fact, DC and Holly Holm are never gonna fail a test. So if you test them relentlessly, we can go on your site and go, ‘ F**k, look, they’re doing their job.’ But when you look at people who are skeptical, and they’re not getting tested, do you not think anything’s up here?”

in 2018, Cormier has been tested 11 times and Holm, who shares a camp with Jones, has been tested five times. Even Brock Lesnar, who only re-entered the USADA testing pool this summer has been tested three times this year. For Schaub, this is all a little too convenient.

“I really don’t give a s**t,” Schaub continued. “I really don’t. It’s just a little obvious. Be less obvious USADA. If you’re gonna be in on the gig - wink wink - at least make it a little less obvious. At least test Jon four times. Can you do that over a year period? Can you go there four times? You’re testing anyways in Albuquerque, can you test the man? Is that too much to ask for?”

But at the end of the day, Schaub doesn’t actually have an issue with USADA barely testing Jones because he doesn’t care and just wants to see Jones back in the cage, regardless how it happens.

“Again, I don’t want you guys to catch Jon or DC or anyone doing anything,” Schaub concluded. “Don’t ruin my sport. You already f**ked it up enough. Just don’t test him. Or post fake testing. Just say you tested Jon, I don’t give a f**k. But don’t say you tested him once out of the year and you test DC 11 [times] and tell us you’re doing your job.”

As a repeat offender, Jones faces up to a four-year suspension for this most recent failed drug test.

MUST-READ STORIES

Warrant. Arrest warrant issued for Andrea Lee’s husband Donny Aaron for domestic violence charges.

Wrestling. Daniel Cormier taunts Brock Lesnar after Summerslam loss.

Wedding bells. Amanda Nunes, Nina Ansaroff announce engagement.

145 pounds. Kayla Harrison open to dropping down to 145, but condemns weight cutting.

Rumble. Kamaru Usman: Darren Till reminds me of ‘Anthony Johnson continuously trying to make 170.’

VIDEO STEW

Darren Till walking and talking through the streets of LA.

Bellator 204 highlights.

Dana with Tony Robbins.

Obviously it was great for her.

LISTEN UP

The MMA Hour. Interviews with Lawlor, Felder, Gall, and Harrison.

The Co-Main Event. Discussing whether the UFC would actually stop GSP vs. Khabib/Conor.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Congrats!

#shesaidyes ❤️ A post shared by Amanda Nunes (@amanda_leoa) on Aug 18, 2018 at 1:04pm PDT

Tony is back and waiting on an opponent.

Tuivasa booked.

DC talking trash.

Old Brock is looking smaller thru the middle. He getting ready to really come and get that ass whipped!!!! Have fun in this @Wwe title match because when we clash I’m in that ass!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 20, 2018

Update.

Hey everyone. Here’s an update on my hand. pic.twitter.com/QhA1ojMpW3 — Michael McDonald (@MaydayMcDonald) August 21, 2018

Ummm.

Congrats to the baddest woman on the planet @rondarousey on the first of many @wwe belts.



Sincerely,

The most feared woman on the planet. #cyborgnation pic.twitter.com/kPmGxABuYd — CyborgVNunes (@criscyborg) August 20, 2018

KSW is great.

Bellator at the VMAs.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Gray Maynard (13-6-1, 1 NC) vs. Nik Lentz (28-9-2, 1 NC); UFC 229, Oct. 6.

Brennan Ward (14-6) vs. Andre Fialho (9-1); Bellator 207, Oct. 12.

Artem Lobov (14-14-1) vs. Zubaira Tukhugov (18-4); UFC Moncton, Oct. 27.

Luis Pena (4-0) vs. Mike Trizano (6-0); UFC Denver, Nov. 10.

Alonzo Menifield (7-0) vs. Saparbek Safarov (8-2); UFC Denver, Nov. 10.

Phil Davis (19-4, 1 NC) vs. Vadim Nemkov (9-2); Bellator, Nov. 15.

Ryan Couture (11-6) vs. Haim Gozali (8-5); Bellator, Nov. 15.

TODAY IN MMA HISTORY

2004: Randy Couture stopped Vitor Belfort at UFC 49 to reclaim the light heavyweight title he lost to Belfort due to a cut on the eyelid suffered at UFC 46.

2010: Rafael Cavalcante stopped Muhammed Lawal at Strikeforce Houston to claim the light heavyweight title. In the co-main event, Ronaldo Souza won a unanimous decision over Tim Kennedy to claim the vacant middleweight belt.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Thanks for reading and see y’all tomorrow.

EXIT POLL

Poll Is USADA doing their job? This poll is closed 29% Yes (564 votes)

70% No (1358 votes) 1922 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @JedKMeshew on Twitter and let him know about it. Also follow MMAFighting on Instagram, and like us on Facebook.