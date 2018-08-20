 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Daniel Cormier taunts Brock Lesnar after Summerslam loss

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Daniel Cormier and Brock Lesnar appear to be on a collision course
Esther Lin, MMA Fighting

The dust had barely settled on Brock Lesnar’s latest major WWE appearance before Daniel Cormier joined in on the pro wrestling-style fun.

Lesnar headlined Summerslam on Sunday, dropping the WWE Universal Championship to on-screen rival Roman Reigns in what could be one of his last appearances for the sports entertainment promotion depending on what he decided to do with the UFC. The former heavyweight champion recently made a memorable cameo at UFC 226 after Cormier won the title from Stipe Miocic.

The two are on the same page as far as setting up a future matchup inside the Octagon and Cormier took to Twitter after Summerslam to poke some fun at his potential challenger:

An avid wrestling fan, Cormier also made sure to congratulate former UFC star Ronda Rousey who claimed a women’s championship at Summerslam. She became the first female MMA fighter (and just the second fighter overall after Lesnar) to own a world championship in both the UFC and the WWE.

