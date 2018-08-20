Daniel Cormier taunts Brock Lesnar after Summerslam loss

The dust had barely settled on Brock Lesnar’s latest major WWE appearance before Daniel Cormier joined in on the pro wrestling-style fun.

Lesnar headlined Summerslam on Sunday, dropping the WWE Universal Championship to on-screen rival Roman Reigns in what could be one of his last appearances for the sports entertainment promotion depending on what he decided to do with the UFC. The former heavyweight champion recently made a memorable cameo at UFC 226 after Cormier won the title from Stipe Miocic.

The two are on the same page as far as setting up a future matchup inside the Octagon and Cormier took to Twitter after Summerslam to poke some fun at his potential challenger:

Old Brock is looking smaller thru the middle. He getting ready to really come and get that ass whipped!!!! Have fun in this @Wwe title match because when we clash I’m in that ass!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 20, 2018

No more title now he can come and chase mine!!!! Sorry @BrockLesnar result will be the same!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 20, 2018

An avid wrestling fan, Cormier also made sure to congratulate former UFC star Ronda Rousey who claimed a women’s championship at Summerslam. She became the first female MMA fighter (and just the second fighter overall after Lesnar) to own a world championship in both the UFC and the WWE.