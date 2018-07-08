Vinny Magalhaes responds to Emily Whitmire’s post-fight comments at UFC 226

Emily Whitmire scored her first UFC victory Saturday night, defeating Jamie Moyle via unanimous decision at UFC 226 in Las Vegas, and sounded off after the win.

The 27-year-old strawweight, who improved to 3-2 as a professional fighter, wasn’t happy to see fellow Xtreme Couture fighter Vinny Magalhaes cornering her opponent at the T-Mobile Arena. Whitmire shouted at “Pezao” after the bout, calling him a “piece of s*it”, and then explained the beef in her post-fight interview.

“Vinny is supposed to be my teammate,” Whitmire said. “He said he wasn’t cornering against me like, five times. Then today I showed up, saw him getting off the bus, didn’t message me or anything. So he can go f*ck himself.”

MMA Fighting reached out to Magalhaes about Whitmire’s comments, and he says that he had actually reached out to one of her coaches to inform them he would be cornering Moyle at UFC 226.

“This woman got angry because I train at Xtreme and was in Jamie’s corner,” Magalhaes said, “But Jamie is my student and my purple belt, and I don’t even see this girl training at Xtreme. I have zero training relationship with her. I even told one of her coaches that I would be in Jamie’s corner. He didn’t deliver the message, it’s not my fault.

“I asked if there was a problem, didn’t like the idea, kind of let it aside because I was fighting [at PFL] and didn’t want to worry about this. When I came back from my fight, I told her coach I would be in Jamie’s corner, told him to let Emily know, but apparently the message didn’t get to her.”

Moyle dropped to 1-2 in the Octagon after leaving the Ultimate Fighter 24 house in 2016, and Magalhaes holds no grudges towards Whitmire for her post-fight comments.

“Not at all because in a way I understand her side,” Magalhaes said, “But the fact that she trains at the same place I train doesn’t make us training partners. I don’t even know what she does, what her background is, I know nothing. I was there for Jamie.”