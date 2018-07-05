Daniel Cormier has scary fall after UFC 226 press conference

The curse of International Fight Week is working overtime this year.

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier had a scary fall Thursday following the conclusion of UFC 226’s pre-fight press conference at the Pearl at the Palms in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cormier, who challenges Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title in UFC 226’s main event, appeared to trip to the floor hard after standing from his seat. Cormier stayed down for several seconds until gingerly rising to his feet and limping backstage with the help of UFC security. “DC” then walked out to face off with Miocic following a tense few minutes.

Video of the incident can be seen below.

UFC light heavyweight champ @dc_mma had to helped up after falling on stage after #UFC226 pre-fight conference pic.twitter.com/2RjmZ9lQOj — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 5, 2018

Cormier’s tumble comes less than 24 hours after UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway was pulled from his co-main event battle against Brian Ortega due to concussion-like symptoms that led Holloway to be transported to the emergency room twice over a span of three days.

UFC 226 takes place Saturday, July 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Update: Later Thursday night, Cormier posted a statement to Instagram regarding his stumble, reassuring fans that his UFC 226 fight against Miocic is still on.