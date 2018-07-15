Niko Price proved once again Saturday night that the sport of MMA is like a box of chocolates — you never know what you’re going to get.

In one of the most surreal sequences in recent memory, Price (12-1, 1 NC) scored a sensational, highlight-reel second-round knockout of Randy Brown (10-3) at UFC Boise. Working from bottom position, Price first trapped Brown’s head with his left foot, then unloaded a thunderous series of hammerfists that instantly put Brown to sleep. In all, the 28-year-old welterweight landed six unanswered shots on Brown before referee Herb Dean realized what happened.

With the win, Price moved his UFC record to 4-1 (1 NC), with all four of his victories ending via stoppage inside the first or second round. Check out his handiwork above.