Ronda Rousey goes berserk in WWE segment, ‘attacks’ Kurt Angle, Alexa Bliss

Well, we knew the real-life Ronda Rousey doesn’t like to lose. Her WWE character apparently doesn’t, either.

Rousey went berserk Monday in a WWE Raw segment, using a judo toss on Kurt Angle and throwing women’s champion Alexa Bliss threw a table. She also hit both with a briefcase multiple times and attacked some referees. Rousey’s character was very upset about getting screwed by Bliss out of a potential title win Sunday night at Money in the Bank.

After the Rousey rampage, which represents a major change in her wrestling persona, Angle “suspended” the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion from WWE for 30 days. In the pro-wrestling storyline, of course.

Rousey made her in-ring debut at WrestleMania in April with critically acclaimed match, teaming with Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Her first singles match came Sunday night against Nia Jax and wrestling pundits were again impressed by her ability this early in her wrestling career.

Rousey, 31, announced she was a full-time WWE performer earlier this year. A pioneer in women’s MMA, she has not fought in the UFC since a knockout loss to current champ Amanda Nunes in December 2016. Rousey will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame next month in Las Vegas.