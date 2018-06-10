Retirement hasn’t changed Michael Bisping when it comes to a potential war of words.

UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington drew the ire of the recently retired Englishman on Saturday night following his UFC 225 win over Rafael dos Anjos. Making an appearance on FOX Sports 1’s post-fight show, Covington kicked off the interview by dubbing the studio panel of Bisping, Kenny Florian, Michelle Waterson, and Karyn Bryant as “his haters” and saying the foursome was about to “make excuses” for his decision win over dos Anjos. Covington followed that up by attacking Bisping’s coach Jason Parillo, who also coached dos Anjos for UFC 225 — and not surprisingly, Bisping wasn’t willing to take those slights laying down.

Watch the heated exchange between Bisping and Covington above.