Morning Report: After ‘slap’ comments, Joe Rogan responds to Colby Covington

Though it seems like everybody in the UFC wants a piece of loudmouth welterweight contender Colby Covington, there’s one guy who most definitely does not: UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

Las month, on his The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan called out Covington for some of his more brash actions, like picking fights with former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum or for talking trash about his college roommate, former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, saying that if Covington wasn’t careful he might bite off more than he could chew.

“Jon Jones is going to be in front of you one day,” said Rogan. “You’ve got to be careful, watch your f**cking words. You’re going to get slapped in the face by a guy who can kill you with his hands. That’s a bad move.

“I get what Colby’s doing. He’s making a lot of noise and trying to do business. And if you fight him, you’re going to make a lot of money, because a lot of people are going to come and see him get his ass kicked.”

Well apparently Covington didn’t think too much of Rogan’s comments because on BJPenn Radio last week, he said Rogan should heed his own advice when it came to talking trash about “Chaos” or else Rogan might be the one who ends up getting slapped.

“I think Joe Rogan should worry about what he’s saying about me because we might just meet face to face soon in the near future,” Covington said. “He might be commentating that Chicago card, so that’s kind of hypocritical of him to say something like that because when he’s talking about me, we might be face to face. I might just have to slap him.”

Covington is fighting Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225 this summer in Chicago for the interim welterweight title, an event Rogan will be sitting cageside for as commentator. Apparently, the threat of Covington actually causing a ruckus was too much for Rogan who attempted to make amends with Covington on the most recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, telling “Chaos” not to slap him because he was just trying to help out.

“Colby Covington, don’t slap me,” laughed Rogan. “I know you said you’re going to slap me, don’t slap me. I’m just talking s**t.

“I like Colby. I like what he’s doing. He’s talking a lot of s**t. I’m just saying, be careful who you talk s**t to. [He’s] talking s**t to Jon Jones, one of the baddest motherf**kers who has ever lived.”

Rogan didn’t stop there though. He went on to praise Covington for the way the unheralded welterweight has suddenly rocketed up the rankings and surged into the public consciousness despite not having the most impressive record.

“He’s making a lot of money,” continued Rogan. “He’s being smart. The reason why Colby is fighting for the title, the reason why Colby is gonna fight Rafael dos Anjos for the interim title, is not just because he’s beaten good guys - he beat Demian Maia - it’s more important that he’s gonna put asses in the seats. It’s part of the fight business now. . .

“Look at the guys he has beaten, Bryan Barbarena is a good guy, Dong Hyun Kim is a tough guy, and Demian Maia. I’m going to be honest, this is not a resume of someone who you would normally see fighting for the title right now. He’s fighting for the title not just based on beating Demian Maia - who is a really tough guy - but on the fact that he’s a controversial, very popular character because he talks so much s**t - and because he’s talked so much s**t about Brazilians.”

Covington fights dos Anjos for the interim welterweight title at on June 9 at UFC 225 in Chicago, Ill.

FINAL THOUGHTS

It would appear Rogan, for all his love of hunting, does not have access to any boomerangs and was thus forced to placate Colby Jack Covington. Perhaps Bobby Knuckles can help him out with that.

Take it easy and see y’all tomorrow.

