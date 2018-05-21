Morning Report: Tito Ortiz says he ‘never got a fair shake’ against Chuck Liddell in UFC

Last week, Chuck Liddell announced he was coming out of an eight-year retirement to pursue a third fight with his long-time rival, Tito Ortiz, under the banner of Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions. It’s a fight that helps everyone involved out: De La Hoya wants to get into MMA promotion, Liddell wants to get back in the cage, and Ortiz wants a shot at redemption against the man who stopped him twice inside the octagon.

Redemption might not be the right word though, according to Ortiz. Over the weekend, Ortiz told TMZ Sports that part of the reason he wanted another crack at Liddell was that he believed he didn’t get “a fair shake” during either of their encounters inside the UFC.

“Tito Ortiz vs. Chuck Liddell III, the fight that all the fans wanted to see for the longest time and never got a chance to,” Ortiz said. “I never got a fair shake when I was with the UFC against Chuck, any of the times I ever fought against him. Let’s do it under a different promotion. Let’s do it under Golden Boy Promotion. He has a great background in promoting fights, some of the biggest fights in the world, and he bit on it, hook, line, and sinker. He’s in. Let’s see if we can make some history here.”

Liddell and Ortiz have fought each other twice before, at UFC 47 and UFC 66, with Liddell stopping Ortiz with strikes on both occasions. Ortiz never explained how he was wronged against Liddell in those bouts but it likely has something to do with eye pokes, a foul Liddell became somewhat notorious for during his career. What he did say was that they are targeting a late fall date for the bout so Golden Boy Promotions can put together a world tour for the two former champions to build the fight.

“I’m not exactly at the point where I can say where but when, October or November,” said Ortiz. “That way we have some time to promote. We’ll do a world tour - kind of go around to talk smack to build up the fight.”

If the fight actually does get booked, the bout surviving an extended world tour would be a minor miracle. Ortiz is 43 years old and retired from MMA last January and Liddell is 48 years old and retired from MMA in 2010 after suffering three brutal KO losses in a row. But though the advanced age of the two fighters might be cause for concern to some, Ortiz says that age is just a number and that when all is said and done, this will be the biggest fight in MMA history.

“I only retired a year ago,” Ortiz said. “I got in the gym two weeks ago and let me tell you, I bounced back faster than I even imagined I could bounce back. I’ve always been in good shape, I take care of my body and I’ve got an opportunity to get redemption.

“Look at the history books. Randy Couture at the age of 43 won the heavyweight world title at the age of 43. I feel healthy. I have a great surgeon that put me together. I’m the million dollar man so let’s make a couple more million kicking Chuck Liddell’s ass. It’s gonna build. It’s gonna be the hugest fight in MMA history, just watch and see.”

MUST-READ STORIES

Results. Check out the results from UFC Chile: Maia vs. Usman.

Callout. Kamaru Usman calls for title fight or winner of Thompson vs. Till.

Response. Tyron Woodley responds to Kamaru Usman’s UFC Chile callout.

Promotion. Holly Holm vs. Megan Anderson promoted to UFC 225 main card.

VIDEO STEW

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series promo.

Free fight.

Till interview.

Everyone hates Colby.

Angela Hill interview.

Rizin confessions.

MMA crosses over with the greatest debate of our time.

LISTEN UP

6th Round. Immediate post-fight reaction to UFC Chile: Maia vs. Usman.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Respect.

Congratulations to @USMAN84kg for the win. it was a great experience to compete against you. When I took the call 3 weeks ago, I knew it would be a very hard challenge and I’m proud to have come here and done it. You deserved the chance and Chile deserved a card. Best of luck. pic.twitter.com/M27biVDvr5 — Demian Maia (@demianmaia) May 20, 2018

You are a warrior & future hall of famer. It was my honor to share the Octagon with you. Nothing but respect https://t.co/BZpX2OegaY — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) May 20, 2018

— Demian Maia (@demianmaia) May 20, 2018

I did not know that Maia and Wonderboy were undefeated before facing Tyron. Learn something new everyday.

I didn’t have a blueprint to beat @demianmaia or @WonderboyMMA (Twice) We MADE IT! It’s easy to quote the movie “Friday” after watching it 10 times. I wrote the script and brought the lines to life. #YouWelcome #Ungrateful #WelterWhinners but it’s #WoodleysWeight #AndForever — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) May 20, 2018

That being said, that is not a performance Usman should think earns him a title shot.

I have one question @TWooodley who did it better? #ImComing4thatStrap — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) May 20, 2018

Congrats my man. I’ll be here when you make it here, and I’ll be here after you get a crack at the strap. #Levels #WoodleysWeight #AndForever https://t.co/dQnYhbpMLd — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) May 20, 2018

Ouch.

Just ran into @USMAN84kg on the street. He can’t close either hand . He was slinging those things till the end, lot of heart in that fight on both sides. — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) May 20, 2018

Curtis Blaydes on his bout getting demoted off the PPV.

‍♂️ we’re still getting paid right https://t.co/CU8QzHUIa0 — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) May 20, 2018

Mike Perry out here changing the game forever.

I’ll say it now cuz I’ve been saying it. Someone gonna take my idea but this will be proof. Fighting octagon or circle or square. Whatever shape, the fight should take place in a bulletproof glass ring. #PlatinumPromotions No more grabbin the cage. No more blocked view @danawhite — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 20, 2018

Ready to ezekial some more fools.

How sad is it to think that if they fought today, Smilin’ Sam likely KOs Hendo?

Weekend violence.

Nikita Krylov surprises Fabio Maldonado with a savage right hook as he turns to face him. Didn't see it coming. And NEW Fight Nights Global LHW champ. #FNG87 pic.twitter.com/RWrGiHiXU4 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 19, 2018

Yall wanna see a dead body? Serdar Altas starches Luan Jashari Frantzen at Superior Challenge 17 in Stockholm. (h/t @FocusFights) pic.twitter.com/NLYN8fQAag — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 19, 2018

Mihran Harutyunyan submits Ali Youssefi via Von Flue choke. Impressive performance by the Armenian Olympic silver medalist (Greco-Roman) in his professional debut. #FNG87 pic.twitter.com/9WsdWgjGAg — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 19, 2018

another beautiful hellbow KO

by Numsatuek Chairoservice (The Champion Muay Thai) pic.twitter.com/3RK0nbYgBA — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) May 19, 2018

Rodrigo Vargas KO's Mike De La Torre in 18 seconds. #CombateMEXvsElMundo pic.twitter.com/IdIEnQROLT — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 19, 2018

Just an assault by Edgar Chairez. Vicious flurry of knees, punches and elbows puts Alan Cantu down in the first. #CombateMEXvsElMundo pic.twitter.com/TGEyLzC347 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 19, 2018

Aoki flying armbar to omoplata, good lord. He can still make magic happen. #UnstoppableDreams pic.twitter.com/fOSCVLrYoC — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 18, 2018

Akihiro Murayama chokes out Takaaki Nara in 48 seconds! Look at his face! The former Welterweight King of Pancrase isn't going anywhere. #Pancrase296 pic.twitter.com/tzcH9FGY7v — Kyle Johnson (@Maldobabo) May 20, 2018

He couldn't stop

Caionã “Blade” KOs Junior “Espantalho” (WOCS) pic.twitter.com/K0uT6L0uwZ — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) May 20, 2018

Peter "The Showstopper" Queally stops the damn show in the first round. First round KO over David Khachatryan. @peterqueally #FNG87 pic.twitter.com/nlXvru5x8R — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 19, 2018

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Brad Scott (11-5 ) vs. Carlo Pedersoli Jr. (10-1); UFC Liverpool, May 27.

Gilbert Burns (14-2) vs. Dan Hooker (16-7); UFC 226, July 7.

Dennis Bermudez (16-8) vs. Rick Glenn (20-5-1); UFC Boise, July 14.

Alexander Hernandez (9-1) vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier (11-2); UFC on FOX 30, July 28.

Bethe Correia (10-3-1) vs. Irene Aldana (8-4); UFC 227, Aug. 4.

TODAY IN MMA HISTORY

2004: Karo Parisyan took a unanimous decision over Shonie Carter to win the WEC welterweight title. Also that evening, Gilbert Melendez won the lightweight title with a TKO of Olaf Alfonso.

2011: Christian M’Pumbu won the Bellator light heavyweight title when he stopped Rich Hale at Bellator 45.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Another Fight Night down and another one on the horizon. These next couple of weeks aren’t the most thrilling but the light at the end of the rainbow is UFC 225 which is an incredibly great card. Hang in there, y’all and see everyone tomorrow.

EXIT POLL

Poll Is Demian Maia a UFC Hall of Famer? This poll is closed 57% Yes (877 votes)

42% No (651 votes) 1528 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you'd like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @JedKMeshew on Twitter and let him know about it. Also follow MMAFighting on Instagram, add us on Snapchat at MMA-Fighting, and like us on Facebook.