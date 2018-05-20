Holly Holm vs. Megan Anderson promoted to UFC 225 main card, Alistair Overeem vs. Curtis Blaydes moved to prelims

Holly Holm and Megan Anderson will get to show off their skills on the UFC 225 main card after all.

A rare UFC women’s featherweight contest has been moved to the pay-per-view portion of the upcoming June 9 show at the United Center in Chicago, set to be headlined by a middleweight championship rematch between Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero.

The news was announced on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Maia vs. Usman broadcast.

The Holm-Anderson bout was swapped with a heavyweight fight between Alistair Overeem and Curtis Blaydes, which will now become the featured preliminary bout of the evening.

No reason was given for the change.

Holm has never competed on the preliminary portion of a UFC card and her last six appearances have all been in either the main or co-main event. It is now Overeem who will be making his first preliminary appearance inside the Octagon.

See the bout order for UFC 225 below:

Main Card (PPV)

Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Colby Covington

Holly Holm vs. Megan Anderson

Andrei Arlovski vs. Tai Tuivasa

CM Punk vs. Mike Jackson

Preliminaries (Fox Sports 1)

Alistair Overeem vs. Curtis Blaydes

Ricardo Lamas vs. Mirsad Bektic

Claudia Gadelha vs. Carla Esparza

Rashad Coulter vs. Chris de la Rocha

Early Preliminaries (UFC Fight Pass)

Rashad Evans vs. Anthony Smith

Joseph Benavidez vs. Sergio Pettis

Clay Guida vs. Bobby Green

Mike Santiago vs. Dan Ige