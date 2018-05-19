UFC Chile video: Poliana Botelho scores fastest finish in UFC strawweight history with 33-second body kick TKO

Poliana Botelho needed all three rounds to get the win in her Octagon debut last October.

Her performance at UFC Chile on Saturday was much more definitive.

If you blinked, you might have missed Botelho rushing opponent Syuri Kondo in round one and crushing her with a kick to the liver that led to several unanswered strikes with Kondo crumpled against the cage.

Don't blink or you'll miss Poliana Botelho's TKO win over Syuri Kondo. pic.twitter.com/zdRfL8K3Xz — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) May 20, 2018

The official time of the stoppage was 33 seconds, which gives Botelho the record for the fastest finish in UFC strawweight history. That blows away the record set by Maryna Moroz back on April 11, 2015, when she submitted Joanne Calderwood in 90 seconds, per Michael Carroll.

Botelho (7-1) has now won five straight, including both of her UFC appearances, while Kondo loses for the first time in her seven-fight MMA career.