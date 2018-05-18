UFC 226 poster released

The term is thrown around a lot these days, but the UFC wants to make it clear that the upcoming clash between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier is nothing less than a genuine superfight.

Miocic and Cormier loom large on the poster for UFC 226, which takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 7.

As one would expect, the promotional material is splashed with gold to reflect the presence of Miocic, the heavyweight champion, who is defending his title against Cormier, the light heavyweight champion, in the evening’s main event.

The two are currently coaching opposite one another on season 27 of The Ultimate Fighter.

In the co-headliner, UFC featherweight king Max Holloway searches for a second consecutive successful title defense when he takes on the undefeated Brian Ortega. “T-City” finished his last six opponents to earn the opportunity.

Also on the card are a bevy of notables names and contenders, including Francis Ngannou, Derrick Lewis, Raphael Assuncao, Gokhan Saki, Uriah Hall, and Anthony Pettis.