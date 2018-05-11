Morning Report: Eddie Alvarez explains why he’s ‘not super excited’ about Dustin Poirier rematch

On Thursday, it was announced that Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier would finally have the rematch to their controversial no-contest at UFC 211. But while Poirier has been calling for the rematch for months, Alvarez has been less keen on the idea. Yesterday, after it was announced that Alvarez had signed the bout agreement and was waiting on Poirier to do so also, “The Underground King” took to Instagram Live to explain why he was cool on the idea of a rematch but why he agreed to it anyway.

“Regardless of what Poirier says, I was given one bout agreement with Poirier - I signed it and we fought,” said Alvarez. “You guys all saw that fight and can judge for yourself what happened.

“I think with a win over Dustin I get right in the title picture. There’s not too many guys in the division that excite me to fight. To be honest, Dustin doesn’t even excite me but he’s been winning, I respect him, and the UFC wants it to happen so I’m doing it. I really only want to fight like, Khabib [Nurmagomedov] or fight someone like Nate [Diaz], a bigger name, a name that people respect, a name that a lot of people will think highly of. So they’re probably the only two guys that would do anything for me to up what’s going on in my career. Dustin, I’m not super excited about fighting him but I will.”

Alvarez and Poirier’s first fight ended in controversy as, after losing early to Poirier, Alvarez seemed to be turning the tide only to land an illegal knee strike to the head of Poirier, stopping the bout and resulting in a no-contest. Since then, Poirier has been active in pursuing a rematch while Alvarez has been more concerned with fighting bigger, legacy building fights, most notably winning the fictitious “UFC’s Most Violent” title in three-round war against Justin Gaethje at UFC 218. After “defending” that title against Poirier later this year though, Alvarez hopes to get a shot at the real lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, a guy Alvarez says is the opposite of “Most Violent.”

“This is what happens to fans during Khabib time (*feigns sleep*). *Snore* Seriously, I have video of Khabib’s fight and someone in the crowd sleeping,” said Alvarez. “Khabib’s fighting in New York and I have video of someone (*feigns nodding off*) dipping out. People are literally sleeping during Khabib time. When I tuck my kids in at night I say, “Okay guys, it’s Khabib time’ and they know it’s time to go to sleep. That’s what happens during Khabib time. Nobody gives a f**k about Khabib time.

“I don’t care if you’re Russian. I love Russia. I fight more like a Russian than Khabib does. Russia loves me. I’ve been in Russia before. I fought in St. Petersburg. I fought for the Russian audience but I fought, I didn’t wrestle no one. Everybody goes to sleep during Khabib time.”

Nurmagomedov won the UFC lightweight title with a dominant win over Al Iaquinta at UFC 223. Nurmagomedov has said he intends for his first title defense to be in November of this year and with Conor McGregor’s UFC return still in question and Tony Ferguson currently recovering from knee surgery, should Alvarez beat Poirier, he would likely get the chance to prove that he is indeed Nurmagomedov’s “kryptonite.” Until then, “The Underground King” will just have to settle for defending his own title against Dustin Poirier at UFC Calgary on July 28.

“Hopefully I can defend my title on July 28. That is UFC’s Most Violent One of All, yours truly. I made the title up, I won it, I’m the self-proclaimed Most Violent Man on Earth (laughing).”

MUST-READ STORIES

Rematch. Eddie Alvarez -Dustin Poirier rematch to take place at UFC on FOX 30 in Calgary.

Lawsuit. NLRB could seek ‘injunctive relief’ for Leslie Smith in UFC case.

Revenge. Ryan Bader seeks ‘payback’ at Bellator 199 after past wrestling loss to King Mo.

Great. Cody Garbrandt: Loss to T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 217 ‘is what’s going to make me great’.

Pro. Mackenzie Dern says she will remain ‘professional’ despite Amanda Bobby Cooper’s comments.

VIDEO STEW

After The Beat.

Embedded 4 and 5.

From our compatriots at MMA Mania.

MMA Squared.

Darren Till’s video blog.

Ngannou discussing his new foundation and Derrick Lewis.

LISTEN UP

The MMA Beat. Discussing ESPN+, GSP vs. Nate, Bellator 199 and UFC 224.

Fights Gone By. Previewing UFC 224 and Bellator 199.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Yair on being cut.

And Dana on Yair being cut.

Real News — Dana White (@danawhite) May 11, 2018

Finally.

See you in Calgary @DustinPoirier best of luck my friend @ufc — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) May 10, 2018

Al from the rafters.

If there ever was a reason for immediate rematch it was after the first fight it’s about time bahhhhwoo — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) May 11, 2018

They should have been forced to fight each other — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) May 11, 2018

Dustin smoookkes em — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) May 11, 2018

Beef.

Who da F K are you?? I would smash you in 1 round with not even sweat! You are an easy easy money... but wait your lucky moment will not be for too long... lucky guy... enjoy your name in a fake list... enjoy it! The real 155 great is coming https://t.co/VUyVm1yacR — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) May 11, 2018

I’ve being calling u out for over a month, you never answer now that you got an easy fight scheduled you wants to play thug? U just got in the bus, and it was super lucky. Your time is coming I would smash you in 1 Round easy easy @TheGreat155 https://t.co/VUyVm1yacR — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) May 11, 2018

Waits until he gets a fight booked with someone else until he starts talking tough ! #kidsthesedays https://t.co/6tnDSxBaD3 — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) May 11, 2018

Rampage responding to 50 Cent’s (now deleted) Instagram call out.

Is 50 serious?! ‍♂️ A post shared by Quinton Jackson (@rampage4real) on May 8, 2018 at 10:36pm PDT

Cowboy starting his future child off early.

Tony Ferguson feeling very alpha.

I don’t care that it would’ve been a squash match, the UFC missed out on making this fight.

@ryanbader bout to get smacked up! Let’s go @KingMoFH #healthy and ready now they see the real Mo! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 10, 2018

What a picture.

Everyone on this poster looks like they have other things to do and wish they could just get it over with.

Here’s a fun fact: Cheick Kongo has more fights in Bellator than any other heavyweight.

Good sport.

Thanks @BellatorMMA , I love you too! My well wishes and hat is tipped to @AaronPicoUSA! He bested me that evening no doubt! I’ll see you in San Jose, can’t wait to watch you back in action Aaron https://t.co/v3IcaAv2Zt — Shane Kruchten (@SKRUCHTENMMA) May 11, 2018

And this is why it’s so hard to unionize fighters.

If this is true then it’s about time people got their arses cut. If you ain’t injured and have no legit excuse then you need to accept fights. People too interested in just fighting those above them. Entertainment has been lost in the business. #fightersfight anyone, anytime https://t.co/eue2jW8G27 — Damien Brown (@beatdown155) May 11, 2018

Damn. Good guy Neil Magny.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Eddie Alvarez (29-5, 1 NC) vs. Dustin Poirier (23-5, 1 NC); UFC on FOX 30, July 28.

TODAY IN MMA HISTORY

2012: Daniel Straus won a unanimous decision over Marlon Sandro at Bellator 68, winning the Bellator season six featherweight tournament.

FINAL THOUGHTS

A doubleheader fight weekend is upon us and it’s a pretty decent one to boot. UFC 224 is a little low on name value but high on competitive matchups and Bellator has the heavyweight GP rolling right along. Plus, this weekend also gives us another appearance of the greatest combat sport athlete alive, Vasyl Lomachenko. Enjoy all the fights this weekend y’all and see everyone on Monday.

EXIT POLL

Poll What event are you most excited about this weekend? This poll is closed 51% UFC 224 (620 votes)

14% Bellator 199 (172 votes)

25% Lomachenko vs. Linares (307 votes)

9% The Player’s Championship (112 votes) 1211 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you'd like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @JedKMeshew on Twitter and let him know about it. Also follow MMAFighting on Instagram, add us on Snapchat at MMA-Fighting, and like us on Facebook.