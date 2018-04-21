Daniel Cormier to Alexander Gustafsson: ‘What exactly have you accomplished?’

Daniel Cormier is just starting his training camp for his UFC 226 fight with Stipe Miocic. But the UFC light heavyweight champion still has some time to throw a little shade a former opponent’s way.

Alexander Gustafsson took a passive-aggressive Twitter jab at Cormier when the latter signed his new UFC contract earlier this week, making an obvious reference while not mentioning Cormier’s name.

While others are talking about retirement, I just signed my new deal with the @ufc today. I am… https://t.co/Z4cQdzPLXv — Alexander Gustafsson (@AlexTheMauler) April 19, 2018

On Saturday, DC responded, saying that he’s earned the right to close out his career on his own terms. Cormier, who is challenging for the heavyweight title when he meets Miocic, has vowed to retire by the time he turns 40 next March.

Alex, what exactly have you accomplished in your career? I’ve earned the right to retire on top. Your greatest accomplishment is two close losses. Congrats on the new contract, now go fight. It’s been two years. Enough with the social media. #gofight https://t.co/Uf2LJ31ALE — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 21, 2018

The two bouts referenced were two of the greatest fights in UFC history: Gustafsson’s challenge of then-champion Jon Jones at UFC 159, and his challenge for Cormier’s belt at UFC 192. Both times, after five incredible, action-packed rounds, Gustafsson lost decisions: unanimous to Jones and split to Cormier.

Since the UFC 192 bout, Cormier is 3-0 with a no-contest (a UFC 214 loss to Jones which was overturned), while Gustafsson has wins over Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira.