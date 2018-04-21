 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Daniel Cormier to Alexander Gustafsson: ‘What exactly have you accomplished?’

By Dave Doyle
Daniel Cormier is just starting his training camp for his UFC 226 fight with Stipe Miocic. But the UFC light heavyweight champion still has some time to throw a little shade a former opponent’s way.

Alexander Gustafsson took a passive-aggressive Twitter jab at Cormier when the latter signed his new UFC contract earlier this week, making an obvious reference while not mentioning Cormier’s name.

On Saturday, DC responded, saying that he’s earned the right to close out his career on his own terms. Cormier, who is challenging for the heavyweight title when he meets Miocic, has vowed to retire by the time he turns 40 next March.

The two bouts referenced were two of the greatest fights in UFC history: Gustafsson’s challenge of then-champion Jon Jones at UFC 159, and his challenge for Cormier’s belt at UFC 192. Both times, after five incredible, action-packed rounds, Gustafsson lost decisions: unanimous to Jones and split to Cormier.

 Since the UFC 192 bout, Cormier is 3-0 with a no-contest (a UFC 214 loss to Jones which was overturned), while Gustafsson has wins over Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira.

