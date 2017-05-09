Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva is on fire.

Removed from Rio de Janeiro’s UFC 212 on June 3 after his opponent Kelvin Gastelum tested positive for marijuana and the promotion couldn’t book another match-up, “The Spider” fired more shots at UFC president Dana White on Tuesday.

In a two-minute rant during a live Instagram stream, Silva said he’s happy. In fact, the Brazilian legend says he’s even happier than he would have been if he was still scheduled to compete in his native country.

The reason? Silva says he feels good because he’s helping a fellow fighter fulfill his dream of fighting for UFC middleweight gold.

“Now the almighty one, who everybody knows who it is, has to calm down and put Yoel Romero to fight,” Silva said of UFC president Dana White. “Now he has to put Yoel Romero to fight, and there is no excuse. He has no excuse to give. He has to put Yoel Romero to fight, because Yoel Romero is the No. 1 in the ranking, and (Michael) Bisping said he’s ready to fight. So, there’s no more talk. He has to put Yoel Romero to fight. Period.”

Silva initially threatened to retire if the UFC didn’t give him a fight with Romero for the interim title in Rio de Janeiro. Now, in his eyes, he has forced the promotion to book Romero vs. Bisping for the middleweight gold, and leave Georges St-Pierre out of the equation.

"In a way, I helped a fellow fighter, and I think that’s what we should do,” Silva said. “It’s not about cursing at Dana White or fighting the (UFC brass). It’s not. It’s using what they are doing to us back against them. Dana, the almighty, shot himself in the foot.

"I’ll be honest with you,” Silva continued. “I don’t have any personal problem with him, but the problem is when it affects the fighters, when it affects the fighters that leave home for three months to train, who train hard, who train injured, and who make it all happen ... we are the ones who make the show happen, not him. No. He sits there and only books fights and stays there, brother. The truth is that this is a big joke that is happening, and it has to stop.

"This is what I love doing. That’s what I love the most in my life, but I can’t accept this bullsh*t with athletes in our division and athletes in the entire sport. People have to understand that the UFC is not a sport, the UFC is a company. The UFC is not a sport. MMA is a sport. The UFC is just a brand that produces MMA fights.

“One for all, all for one."