Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko in the works for UFC 213

UFC 213 is expected to feature at least two championship fights.

Amanda Nunes is slated to defend her UFC women’s bantamweight title against Valentina Shevchenko on July 8 in Las Vegas, MMA Fighting has learned. The promotion has yet to officially announce the fight.

“Talk MMA” first reported the news on Twitter.

Nunes (14-4) is looking to make her second successful defense of her championship. Nunes finished Miesha Tate in the first round at UFC 200 to claim the title, then walloped former champ Ronda Rousey in a mere 48 seconds at UFC 207. She’s won five straight fights, four via finish. The American Top Team fighter from Brazil is also on a run of seven wins in eight fights that includes a victory over current UFC women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie.

Shevchenko (14-2), meanwhile, has won two straight and seven out of eight. The kickboxing standout from Peru by way of Russia answered critics of her ground came by submitting Julianna Pena in the main event of the Jan. 28 UFC on FOX card. That followed a dominant decision win over former bantamweight champ Holly Holm last summer.

The event at T-Mobile Arena also features a men’s bantamweight title fight, with undefeated Cody Garbrandt defending his belt against former champ T.J. Dillashaw.