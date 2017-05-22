 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Video emerges of Cris Cyborg punching Angela Magana at UFC Athlete Retreat

New, 254 comments
By MMA Fighting Newswire
Cris Cyborg Invicta 11
Cris Cyborg and Angela Magana got into an altercation at the UFC Athlete Retreat 2017.
Esther Lin, Invicta FC

Once news broke that Cris Cyborg and Angela Magana got into a physical altercation at the UFC’s Athlete Retreat in Las Vegas over the weekend, it was only inevitable that video emerged. And so it has.

Cyborg confronted Magana at the event on Sunday, sources told MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani, with things ultimately turning heated and Cyborg throwing a punch at Magana. The Brazilian champion was upset over various social media posts made by Magana, according to sources, in particular a tweet posted by Magana that made fun of Cyborg’s looks while she was visiting cancer patients at a hospital in Brazil. Cyborg’s father is currently battling cancer.

With the whole UFC roster assembling in Las Vegas at the UFC’s new campus for the UFC Athlete Retreat, Cyborg and Magana finally came face-to-face on Sunday. Watch video of what happened below.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...