Once news broke that Cris Cyborg and Angela Magana got into a physical altercation at the UFC’s Athlete Retreat in Las Vegas over the weekend, it was only inevitable that video emerged. And so it has.

Cyborg confronted Magana at the event on Sunday, sources told MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani, with things ultimately turning heated and Cyborg throwing a punch at Magana. The Brazilian champion was upset over various social media posts made by Magana, according to sources, in particular a tweet posted by Magana that made fun of Cyborg’s looks while she was visiting cancer patients at a hospital in Brazil. Cyborg’s father is currently battling cancer.

Only 1 day to vote on #yourmajesty poll in previous tweet. Its anonymous you pussies. Who wore it better? Please see previous tweet to vote pic.twitter.com/ivLD7HD7vk — Angela Magana (@AngelaMagana1) April 27, 2017

With the whole UFC roster assembling in Las Vegas at the UFC’s new campus for the UFC Athlete Retreat, Cyborg and Magana finally came face-to-face on Sunday. Watch video of what happened below.