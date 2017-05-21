Cris Cyborg, Angela Magana involved in physical altercation at UFC Athlete Retreat

Cris Cyborg and another UFC female fighter had an altercation at the UFC Athlete Retreat on Sunday and things got physical.

Upset over tweets posted by Angela Magana, Cyborg confronted Magana during the event in Las Vegas, sources told MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani. After heated words, Cyborg punched Magana in the face, sources said. Magana was rocked a bit by the punch, but did not fall down. She was then taken away, sources said.

Cris Cyborg & Angela Magana just got into an altercation at the retreat. Words exchanged, tempers flared and Cyborg punched Magana. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 21, 2017

Magana tweeted later Sunday that Cyborg would be “getting arrested.”

Criminal is getting arrested soon. #yourmajesty — Angela Magana (@AngelaMagana1) May 21, 2017

Cyborg confirmed the incident on Twitter, tweeting a link of an article about it. Bec Rawlings, a friend and teammate of Magana who is at the retreat, tweeted that she had a video of the incident and wants to sell it to TMZ. Rawlings also wrote that Magana “was not rocked,” but does have a “busted lip.”

I got a video.. @TMZ how much you wanna pay https://t.co/EVpssboD04 — Bec Rawlings (@RowdyBec) May 21, 2017

@arielhelwani Magana was not rocked she took it like a G, but does have a busted lip. — Bec Rawlings (@RowdyBec) May 21, 2017

Sources said Cyborg was upset in particular about a Magana tweet making fun of Cyborg’s looks while Cyborg was visiting cancer patients at a hospital in Brazil. Cyborg’s father is battling cancer and she went to the hospital dressed as a superhero to visit the ill kids.

Only 1 day to vote on #yourmajesty poll in previous tweet. Its anonymous you pussies. Who wore it better? Please see previous tweet to vote pic.twitter.com/ivLD7HD7vk — Angela Magana (@AngelaMagana1) April 27, 2017

Cyborg is arguably the best women’s fighter in the world, a former champ at 145 pounds in Invicta FC and Strikeforce. Angela Magana, a veteran of The Ultimate Fighter 20 known for her at-times crude social-media persona, fights in the UFC’s 115-pound division, but has not competed since 2015.

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman apparently tried to intervene in the fight, though unsuccessfully.

This is true. I learned my lesson fast !!! https://t.co/apyqpML5hk — Chris Weidman (@ChrisWeidmanUFC) May 21, 2017

All of the UFC’s more than 500 fighters were invited the UFC Athlete Retreat this weekend at the UFC’s new campus in Las Vegas. Among the activities have been a talk from Kobe Bryant, a tour of the new UFC Performance Institute and Snoop Dogg will host a concert Sunday night.