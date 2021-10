Watch Rory MacDonald vs. Paul Daley full fight video highlights from Bellator 179’s main event above, courtesy of Bellator.

Belabor 179: MacDonald vs. Daley took place May 19 at the SSE Arena in London, England. Former UFC star Rory MacDonald made his Bellator debut against hard-hitting Paul Daley in in the night's main event, which aired live on Spike. Catch the video highlights above.

