Fabian Edwards made a big statement in his professional MMA debut.

The English fighter brutally knocked out Rafał Cejrowski with a flying knee in his professional MMA debut. Edwards, who fights at in the middleweight division, picked up this impressive knockout on the undercard of Bellator 179, which took place on Friday at the SSE Arena in London, England. Prior to this knockout, Edwards was 9-0 as an amateur fighter.

Below is the Edwards knockout courtesy from Bellator: