Eddie Alvarez to Dustin Poirier: You ‘wanted out’

Less than a week has passed since UFC 211 and already the jabs are flying between Dustin Poirier and Eddie Alvarez.

Last Saturday’s lightweight showdown between Poirier and Avalrez at UFC 211 ended prematurely when Alvarez cracked Poirier with a pair of illegal knees midway through the second round of a wild back-and-forth fight. Referee Herb Dean went on to controversially deem the bout to be a no contest. Afterward, both Poirier and Alvarez expressed a desire to run things back with a rematch.

And now, several days after UFC 211, Poirier appears to be getting impatient. Check out the exchange he and Alvarez shared Tuesday below.

When you wanna do it @Ealvarezfight ?????



I owe you some stitches — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 16, 2017

@DustinPoirier Next fight is You ... don't get too excited Your not the first guy to hurt me badly before I finished him ..knee or no knee U wanted out — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) May 16, 2017

Lol your silly. I'm gonna stop you next time. https://t.co/rI7Ij8fCuc — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 16, 2017

Notably, Poirier has filed an appeal of Dean’s ‘no contest’ ruling to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, arguing that the bout should’ve ended in a disqualification loss for Alvarez. Poirier has since explained in multiple interviews that he is appealing the matter primarily to secure the win bonus he would’ve received he had beaten Alvarez.

Dean defended his ruling on Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour, explaining that he did not believe Alvarez was intentionally trying to foul Poirier.

“His head was over Poirier’s back,” Dean said of Alvarez. “I can’t imagine a way where he’d be able to see his hands or his knees. I believe that he was fighting in earnest and thought that the fighter was not grounded. There’s no way I could say that for certain. I attempted to warn him before he went in with that knee, but it was loud in there and I can’t say that he heard me. I don’t believe that he was trying to fight outside of the rules when he threw that knee. I can’t say that he was.”